Freitag, 16.10.2020
Preisgekrönter "Big Tobacco"-Spezialist wird Schlüsselfigur für den Vertrieb!
WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 Ticker-Symbol: I8J 
Berlin
16.10.20
12:43 Uhr
18,250 Euro
+0,100
+0,55 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2020 | 13:05
Incap Corporation: Incap's Board of Directors specifies the proposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting as to the share issue authorisation

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 October 2020 at 2.00 p.m. (EEST)

Incap's Board of Directors specifies the proposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting as to the share issue authorisation

In the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting announced on 1 October 2020, Incap's Board of Directors proposed that the General Meeting authorise it to decide on a share issue in accordance with the pre-emption rights of shareholders so that a maximum of 4,365,168 new shares could be issued. The Board of Directors specifies its proposal to the General Meeting so that under the authorisation, a maximum of 1,455,056 new shares could be issued. The proposal will remain unchanged as to other respects. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on 23 October 2020.

INCAP CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal media

www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
