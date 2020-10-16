Nanoco is now focused on generating value from three core areas: nanomaterials for the sensor market, where it has a framework agreement with STMicroelectronics; quantum dots for TV displays where a number of development projects are underway; and pursuit of the patent infringement litigation against Samsung. Noting that net cash consumption is now c £0.3m per month, which management, led by Brian Tenner, estimates gives a cash runway to December 2022, we have reinstated our estimates.

