Technavio has been monitoring the global cryogenic vials market, operating under the health care industry. The latest report on cryogenic vials market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 42.48 million, at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryogenic Vials Market 2020-2024

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Avantor Inc., BIOLOGIX GROUP Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Merck KGaA, SARSTEDT AG Co. KG, StemCell Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Growing adoption of barcoded cryogenic vials has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Cryogenic Vials Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cryogenic Vials Market is segmented as below:

Type Internally Threaded Cryogenic Vials Externally Threaded Cryogenic Vials

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



Based on geographic segmentation, over 35% of the market growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the internally threaded cryogenic vials segment led the growth under the type segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.

Cryogenic Vials Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cryogenic vials market report covers the following areas:

Cryogenic Vials Market Size

Cryogenic Vials Market Trends

Cryogenic Vials Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for stem cell cryopreservation as one of the prime reasons driving the Cryogenic Vials Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Cryogenic Vials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cryogenic vials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cryogenic vials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cryogenic vials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cryogenic vials market, vendors

