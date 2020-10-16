Technavio has been monitoring the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 25.41 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This Report Addresses:

The market size from 2020-2024

Expected market growth until 2024

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics

Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The lumber and landscape management segment is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Convenience offered by online stores is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 3%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 25.41 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, OBI Group Holding SE Co. KGaA, and Travis Perkins Plc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the increasing threat from DIFM market will restrain market growth.

How big is the Germany market?

Germany will contribute 29% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, OBI Group Holding SE Co. KGaA, and Travis Perkins Plc are some of the major market participants. The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product Lumber and landscape management, Decor indoor Garden Kitchen Painting and Wallpaper Others

Geography Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Distribution channel Offline Online



DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

DIY home improvement retailing market size in Europe

DIY home improvement retailing market trends in Europe

DIY home improvement retailing market analysis in Europe

This study identifies convenience offered by online stores as one of the prime reasons driving the DIY home improvement retailing market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist DIY home improvement retailing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the DIY home improvement retailing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DIY home improvement retailing market vendors in Europe

