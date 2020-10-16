DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Oct-2020 / 12:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 458,162 shares under the 2015 Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.425 458,162 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-16 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Loraine Woodhouse b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 293,855 shares under the 2015 Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.425 293,855 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-16 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (MD Autocentres) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 136,082 shares under the 2015 Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.425 136,082 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-16 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Group Customer and Commercial Director) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 220,391 shares under the 2015 Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.425 220,391 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-16 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Keith Jones b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 138,531 shares under the 2015 Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.425 138,531 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-16 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Group Property Director) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 44,078 shares under the 2015 Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.425 44,078 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-16 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Group IT Director) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification

