DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2020 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/10/2020) of GBP41.79m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/10/2020) of GBP25.6m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/10/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 122.76p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 122.38p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 113.00p Premium / (Discount) to (7.95)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 111.65p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 108.50p Premium to NAV (2.82)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 15/10/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 86078 EQS News ID: 1141390 End of Announcement EQS News Service

