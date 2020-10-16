Fimatix Appoints Harvey Neve as Director of Health and Education Progressing Strategy for Growth in the North

NEWCASTLE, England, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fimatix has announced the appointment of Harvey Neve as Director of Health and Education, where he will lead the company's work in these sectors. Drawing on his extensive experience at Public Health England, the Department for Education and at the Qualifications and Curriculum Development Agency, Harvey will help to bring technological innovation to these sectors at this crucial time. Having worked in health, education and in commercial roles for over 30 years, and as a prominent blogger, speaker and opinion former, Harvey brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Leading Fimatix's Newcastle office based at The Core, Newcastle Helix, Harvey will also play a key role in driving the company's plan for further growth and investment in the North East.

Stephen O'Sullivan, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Fimatix, said: "Harvey's public sector and commercial experience is a perfect fit for Fimatix and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. At a time of major change for health and education, Harvey will play a key role in providing technological innovation, and solutions that are relevant to client demands, for the good of society, the economy and people around the world. This hire reflects our ongoing commitment to growth and investment in Newcastle and the North East."

Harvey Neve, Director of Health and Education at Fimatix, added: "I was motivated to join Fimatix because of the people, purpose and ambition. I'm pleased to be part of an organisation with such strong expertise in delivering person-centred products and services, digital transformation, agile coaching and a great track record of solving problems with innovative tech. Together we will support more organisations across the UK and world-wide in the education and health sectors, helping them to adapt to change and be match fit for the future. As someone who lives in the North East, I'm excited to roll out our plans for further growth and investment in Newcastle, a centre for excellence in digital, and the region."

Amelia Findlay, The Core Centre Manager, where the Fimatix Newcastle office is based, said: "It is great news for the North East that the investment from Fimatix is creating a new post here. Health and Education are key factors for developing the Future Cities we will all live and work in. The Core team really look forward to welcoming Harvey to the Newcastle Helix site."

Prior to joining Fimatix Harvey was Head of Digital Products and Transformation at Public Health England and worked on the cross Government Smarter Working initiative. He was also a Senior Leader at the Department for Education and at the QCA and held several commercial roles at Whitbread / Interbrew, then based in the North East. Harvey is a Chartered Manager and a Fellow of the CMI.

He joins the company following the merger of Fimatix and Agilesphere in spring 2020, creating a leading Fintech and Govtech business. With a team of over 150 staff, partners and associates, and offices in London and Newcastle, the combined company has a strong foundation from which it offers services at scale. Since the merger, Fimatix has launched an independent COVID-19 track and trace system used in schools and workplaces to help manage risk for those who need to continue working on-site in these settings.

Fimatix Group's purpose is to enhance the productivity of business and governments to the benefit of economies, communities and people around the world. The business has a track record of supporting major banks and e-money fintech challengers within the financial services sector and businesses in the leisure industry. The team also has a track record of supporting a wide range of organisations including the Department of Health and Social Care, the Ministry of Justice, the Department for Work and Pensions and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

https://www.fimatix.com/