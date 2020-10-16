

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon is offering Black Friday-worthy deals with its Holiday Dash deals event starting today.



New deals will be with deep discounts from small businesses and top brands across various categories from toys to fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty among others.



According to the e-commerce giant, customers can save money and can avail over a million deals worldwide throughout the season at everyday low prices.



In Amazon Brands, customers can save up to 30 percent each on select kid's clothing as well as men's and women's clothing. Savings also include up to 20 percent on AmazonBasics, 40 percent on Wag dog food, and treats, and 20 percent each on many others items.



In toys & games section, customers can save up to 40 percent on Star Wars toys and Collectible toys, and up to 30 percent on Hot Wheels, Building Sets from LEGO, and Marvel toys, among others.



Further, 40 percent to 50 percent savings are available on fashion products, Household, Kitchen, Home Improvement & Smart Home items, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, and Electronics etc.



Most items shipped now through December 31, 2020 can be returned until January 31, 2021.



Amazon said customers can start snatching up deals at amazon.com/holidaydash, on the Amazon App, or by simply asking, 'Alexa, what are my deals?'



They can also shop on smile.amazon.com/holidaydash or use AmazonSmile on the Amazon App and support their favorite charities while they check gifts off their lists.



Regarding small businesses on Amazon Launchpad, the company said from October 26 to November 19, Prime members can save 10 percent or more on select unique products.



Beginning October 23, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, and beginning October 29, current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.



Various offers are available also in Audible Plus, books and Prime Video.



Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 10 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas.



Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns have access to free, two-hour delivery on more than 170,000 products from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh.



