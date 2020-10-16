Cryocooler Market worth $3.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cryocooler Market with COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Type (GM, PT, JT, Stirling, Brayton), Offering (Hardware, Services), Heat Exchanger (Recuperative, Regenerative) Operating Cycle (Open,Closed loop), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Cryocooler Market is expected to grow to USD 3.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6% during 2020-2025 period. The rising adoption of cryocoolers in semiconductor industry, superconducting magnets, and power systems, along with surging adoption of cryocoolers in MRI, NMR equipment, and proton therapy in healthcare sector are major factors driving the growth of cryoclooer market globally. The other key factors driving the growth of the market includes the increasing demand for cryocoolers in space applications and the development of cryocoolers for microsatellite military applications.

Regenerative heat exchanger cryocooler to hold largest market share during forecast period

The market for regenerative heat exchangers cryocooler type is expected to account larger share during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing adoption of regenerative heat exchangers in GM, PT, and Stirling cryocoolers. In addition, these cryocoolers are used in a wide range of applications in military, space, medical, energy, agriculture and biology, and other sectors, which is leading to the high consumption of these heat exchangers.

Closed-loop cycle cryocooler is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period 2020 and 2025

The closed-loop cycle cryocoolers are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period mainly due to their broader application areas, which include IR detectors/ sensors, thermal cameras, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), surgical probes, night vision systems, superconducting devices, and commercial refrigerators. Recent technological advancements have led to the development of high-temperature infrared detectors with a cooling range between 150 and 200 K. Closed-cycle systems such as JT cryocoolers are being used in a wide range of applications in night vision systems due to the absence of mechanical parts, miniature size, and rapid cooling capacity.

Cryocooler market for military application to hold largest market share between 2020 and 2025

The military application is likely to hold the largest market size among all the applications of cryocoolers from 2020 to 2025. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include the rising adoption of cryocoolers in cooling infrared sensors used in military applications. The cryocoolers are used to cool down the infrared sensors to ~80 Kelvin. In addition, the growing demand for night vision surveillance and missile detection from satellites over the last few years has led to the increasing use of cryocoolers. Moreover, cryocoolers are used in high-end systems and detectors such as missile warning systems, UAVs, miniature payloads, thermal weapon sights, and airborne enhanced vision systems (EVS).

Americas to hold largest share of cryocooler market during forecast period

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the cryocooler market during 2020-2025. The Americas is estimated to account for the largest market share of cryocoolers from 2020 to 2025. The US and Canada are among the leading countries in the world in terms of medical research, healthcare innovation, and expenditure on healthcare imaging equipment, medical cryosurgery, and proton therapy. Cryocoolers in the Americas also finds huge applications in satellite monitoring and missile guidance in military applications.

The report profiles key players such as Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan), Chart Industries (US), Sunpower (US), Cryomech (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Advanced Research Systems (US), DH Industries (The Netherlands), Janis Research Company (US), RICOR - Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems (Israel), Superconductor Technologies (US), and Air Liquide (France).

