The "Europe Lighting as a Service Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe LaaS market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028

Factors such as the increasing number of small and large projects across several end user verticals in Europe, rising construction activity in the region, increasing construction of smart cities and the growing use of LED and HID in the lighting industry are anticipated to promote towards the growth of the Europe LaaS market.

Additionally, factors such as the increasing need for cost and energy efficient lighting from end users, backed by the flexible subscription model of LaaS and the increasing advancements of lighting technology that requires organizations to upgrade these at a lower costs are anticipated to drive the growth of the Europe LaaS market in the coming years.

The Europe LaaS market consists of various segments that are segmented by installation, components, technology, and by end user. The installation segment is further divided into indoor and outdoor installation. Indoor applications include office rooms, conference rooms, indoor parking areas, supermarkets, galleries, museums, schools, smart homes, residential houses, and others.

Increasing urbanization industrialization, along with the rising requirements for an efficient lighting solution in various indoor applications are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the indoor installation segment during the forecast period.

On the other hand, increasing local and federal requirements for quality lighting services for several outdoor applications, including outdoor parking, airport premises, transporting hubs, industrial outdoor premises, outdoor streets and roads, corporate campus, automotive lighting, educational campus, and others in the European countries are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the outdoor installation segment in the coming years.

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the Europe LaaS market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illuxtron International, GE Lighting, OMS spol. s r.o., Halla, a.s., ADUROLIGHT, Osram Licht AG, OPPLE Lighting Co., Ltd. and Cree Lighting.

Key Topics Covered:

Europe Laas Market

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Objective

2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

3. Executive Summary Europe Laas Market

4. Regulatory Landscape

5. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Trends

6.3. Restraints/Challenges

6.3. Opportunities

6. Assessment on Smart Lighting Europe Laas Market

7. Feature Offering Analysis Europe Laas Market

8. Analysis of Impact of COVID-19 on the Europe Laas Market

9. Assessment on the Technological Developments Europe Laas Market

10. Europe Laas Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028F

10.2. Europe Laas Market Segmentation, 2019-2028F

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.2. GE Lighting

11.3. Oms Spol. S R.O.

11.4. Halla A.S.

11.5. Illuxtron International

11.6. Adurolight

11.7. Osram Litcht Group

11.8. Opple Lighting Co. Ltd.

11.9. CREE Lighting

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gqogj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005460/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900