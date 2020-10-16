Set to grow by USD 1.32 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the residential backup power market to register a CAGR of about 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005314/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Backup Power Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Download Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Exide Industries Ltd., Kohler Co., Panasonic Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC. are some of the major market participants. The growing use of batteries for power back up will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Residential Backup Power Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Residential Backup Power Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Generators
- Batteries
- Fuel Cells
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40814
Residential Backup Power Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the residential backup power marketprovides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Exide Industries Ltd., Kohler Co., Panasonic Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Residential Backup Power Market size
- Residential Backup Power Market trends
- Residential Backup Power Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increase in hybrid power systems are likely to emerge as the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the rise in distributed power generation may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential backup power market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Residential Backup Power Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist residential backup power market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the residential backup power market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the residential backup power market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential backup power market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Generators Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Batteries Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fuel cells Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Kohler Co.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Tesla Inc.
- Toshiba International Corp.
- Trojan Battery Co. LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005314/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/