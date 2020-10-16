Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönter "Big Tobacco"-Spezialist wird Schlüsselfigur für den Vertrieb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2020 | 16:29
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure 22 October 2020

BondsCovered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5533 (SE0010442731) 2023-09-20
Covered Bond SEB 576 (SE0010049841) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1587 (SE0010441303) 2023-06-01
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 193 (SE0011089622) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2312 (SE0011116474) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Lansfors. Hypotek 516 (SE0009190390) 2023-09-20
Covered Bond SCBC 144 (SE0011167428) 2023-06-21

Bid dateThursday 22 October 2020
Bid times0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5533
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 576
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1587
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 193

SEK 300 million ± SEK 150 million in issue 2312
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 516
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 144



Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total



Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5533
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 576
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1587
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 193
A maximum of SEK 300 million per bid in issue 2312
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 516
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 144



Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 1015 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment dateMonday 26 October 2020
Delivery of BondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 16 October 2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.