Keiana Armani, Founder Of Indigo Blue Style: Helping The Everyday Woman Discover Her Personal Style, Live Her Best Life, And Unlock Her Inner Empress

New York, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Fashion has always been a core component of Keiana Armani's life.

From a young age, she could be found glued to the television whenever a runway program was airing. Drawn to luxury pieces and timeless vintage classics, Keiana quickly developed a keen eye for style. As a child, her love for fashion provided inspiration and entertainment. As an adult, that same passion would prove to be her salvation. The product of a teen mother, Keiana's upbringing was not without difficulty, raised by her mother and her grandparents, Keiana learned early on that she would need to work hard if she wanted to succeed. At age 15, she got her first job working at Burger King after school. Although the position was neither especially challenging nor lucrative, it taught her a few important lessons, including time-management and the value of hard work. Over the next few years, Keiana continued to work hard, attended college, and began a career working in the behavioral health field. Unfortunately, this position left her drained and uninspired. Battling weight gain and severe depression, Keiana knew she had to make a change if she wanted to provide a better life for herself and her young son. After reading a co-worker's discarded copy of "Your Best Life Now" by Joel Osteen, Keiana found the motivation to make a radical life change. She began working out regularly and prioritizing her health once more.

Even in her darkest moments, her passion for fashion had never diminished. Armed with renewed confidence, Keiana decided to pursue fashion and within a few months launched her lifestyle and online fashion publication, Indigo Blue Style, and booked a bus ticket to New York Fashion Week. She showed up at the event lacking passes to any of the shows but equipped with determination and curiosity. She blogged her way through the entire week, attended multiple shows, and returned home inspired, with a vision for her own online fashion publication and the impact she could have on other women.

Over the next few years, Keiana dedicated herself to building her brand into the empire it is today. The blog features fashion, wellness, and lifestyle tips for the everyday woman to live her very best life. A student at heart, Keiana has spent hours studying "The Greats" of fashion and design. While many other fashion bloggers simply focus on current trends, Keiana delves into fashion throughout history, researches the trends from each decade, and constantly discovers new vintage gems. This element of her brand sets her apart from the rest and lends a unique flair to each shoot she styles and every look she offers her audience as she time travels through fashion.

While Keiana has been fortunate enough to work with multiple high profile brands and style dozens of editorial shoots, she continuously comes back to her true passion: empowering women.

"As women, we can do anything we put our minds to," says Keiana. "I love working with luxury brands and models, however, at the end of the day, my passion is working with 'the everyday woman', because I am an everyday woman."

Indigo Blue Style is a resource for women of all walks of life, from the designer enthusiast to the fashionista on a budget, Keiana and her team are dedicated to providing tactical tips and tricks for all women to look and feel their best.

Keiana's love for fitness remains a crucial part of her personal life and brand. Because fitness transformed her own life, she is passionate about evoking change and self-love in the lives of others, through 1-1 personal training, group sessions, and her book, "50 Simple Ways to Lose Belly Fat without Yo-Yo Dieting."

Whether she is providing cutting edge fashion tips, giving etiquette advice, or teaching her audience a new workout, Keiana remains dedicated to showing up as her authentic self. Throughout the years, she has shared the ups and downs, the wins and losses, and serves as an example to all women that through confidence, self-love, and hard work, anyone can build an empire.

