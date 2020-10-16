Sollensys Corp. adds 3 more Industry Leaders to Advisory Board

New Members to provide guidance on blockchain solutions and innovation

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Sollensys Corp. (OTC PINK:SOLS) Sollensys Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to welcome 3 new industry leaders to its Business Advisory Board, a strategic committee of trusted advisors. These new members bring expertise in finance, software & manufacturing and will provide guidance on product innovation. The new additions round out the Company's already stellar group of advisors.

"This panel of industry experts & visionaries, with their decades of experience, will help lead future phases of growth for Sollensys as we constantly reimagine technology to create a safer, better world," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. Mr. Beavers continues, "We are excited to welcome this dynamic group of seasoned business innovation leaders to assist in moving our company forward."

Sollensys Corp.'s new advisors include the following:

Kristen Leverett: Kristen is an accomplished Global Sales Professional specializing in Media & Entertainment, Big Pharma, and Multinational Delivery Services companies. Kristen has a keen focus with building synergies and executing on strategy.

Dale Turner: Senior level banking executive with extensive background in retail banking, lending and operations, with an emphasis on corporate strategic planning, personnel management, credit risk, enterprise risk management, product development, and consumer regulatory compliance. Over 15 years' experience developing and implementing competitive performance strategies for banks and credit unions. Exceptional organizational, analytical, and managerial skills on an executive level with a proven track record increasing customer acquisition, improving customer service and experience, driving profitability, while expanding market share.

Luis Alvarez: Results-driven Executive Manager in multiple areas including R&D Engineering, Operations, Manufacturing, Business Development, customer relations, and project management. Strong experience in multiple markets, regulated industries and technologies including optical LIDAR Self Driving Autonomous Vehicles technology, AI artificial intelligence, auto industry, medical equipment, Optical, RF, IoT, industrial automation, embedded rugged computers, commercial, military and aerospace, medical ITAR, telecommunication.

Read more about the Sollensys Advisory Board: https://sollensys.com/sollensys-investor-relations/Board.

For more information, please visit http://www.sollensys.com.

ABOUT SOLLENSYS CORP.

Sollensys Corp. is a U.S. based, public company specializing in data management and preparation. The Sollensys Corp. team is comprised of academics, PhDs and industry experts with decades of data security management experience. Sollensys Corp. manufactures the Blockchain Archive ServerTM that maintains a redundant, immutable backup of data. In this innovative product, redundant backups and block chains work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within. Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive ServerTM works with the client's existing equipment without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security already in place. The Blockchain Archive ServerTM is compatible with virtually all hardware and software combinations currently in use.

The Company's Blockchain Archive ServerTM encrypts, fragments and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. The product is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. We believe that Sollensys Corp. is positioned to become a leader in commercial blockchain applications due to its technology's low cost and short time to implement, which is far less than existing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this press release relating to the Company contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

Sollensys Corp.

866.438.7657

www.sollensys.com

info@sollensys.com

https://business.facebook.com/Sollensys/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sollensys-corp/

SOURCE: Sollensys Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610801/Sollensys-Corp-adds-3-more-Industry-Leaders-to-Advisory-Board