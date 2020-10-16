The power tools market in US is expected to grow by USD 1.29 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005208/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Tools Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Power Tools Market Analysis Report by Technology (Electric, Pneumatic, and Others), End-user (Professional and Consumer), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/power-tools-market-size-in-us-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing demand for from DIY projects. In addition, the steady growth of major end-user industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the power tools market in US.

The high cost of professional plumbers, electricians, and mechanics in increasing the popularity of DIY culture in the US. Also, many DIY enthusiasts in the country are increasingly engaging themselves in activities such as modification, upgrading, maintenance, and rebuilding of their material possessions. Besides, the growing number of home improvement stores has increased the availability of power tools for DIY projects in the US. For instance, Lowe's increased the number of retail stores from 289 to 2,129 between 2014 and 2016 in the country. Similarly, the Home Depot Product Authority posts online videos to educate customers on carrying out DIY projects. All these factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the power tools market in the US.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Power Tools Companies in US:

ANDREAS STIHL AG Co. KG

ANDREAS STIHL AG Co. KG operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of power tools such as Cordless Power Systems, Smart Solutions, Chainsaws, Chainbars, and others.

Apex Tool Group LLC

Apex Tool Group LLC operates its business through segments such as Brands and Markets. The company offers a wide range of power tools such as DC Electric Tools, Automated Fixturing Solutions, Fixtured Spindles, Global Controllers and Housing, Pneumatic Assembly Tools, Pneumatic Power Motors, and others.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The company offers a wide range of power tools such as cordless tools and pneumatics tools, which include Bench and Stationary, Pneumatics Compressors, Corded Power Tools, JobMax, and others.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. operates its business through segments such as Automotive OEM, Food Equipment, Construction Products, Polymers Fluids, Specialty Products, Test Measurement and Electronics, and Welding. The company offers power tools for heavy-duty cutting in metal, wood, drywall, masonry, or plastics.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. operates its business through segments such as Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The company offers 12V Impact Wrench. It is a series of cordless impact wrenches with a brushed motor and a Li-ion battery. The company also offers 409 Die Grinder. It is a pneumatic die grinder that allows the precision grinding of difficult-to-access surfaces and corners of a workpiece.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Power Tools Market Technology Outlook in US (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Electric

Pneumatic

Others

Power Tools Market End-user Outlook in US (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Professional

Consumer

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Portable Power Tools Market Global portable power tools market by product (corded tools and cordless tools), application (commercial and consumer), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Cordless Power Tools Market Global cordless power tools market by end-user (professional and consumer) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005208/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/