The hydraulic steering system market growth is expected to reduce by 3.13 million units during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005212/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Steering System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Hydraulic power steering is highly used in heavy commercial vehicles as they require more power to steer compared to a car. Also, since the electronic power systems have not been able to cross the 15 KN barrier, hydraulic power systems are considered to be ideal for vehicles with high front axle load. These factors are increasing the penetration of hydraulic power steering systems in commercial vehicles, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44898

As per Technavio, the growing demand for high torque and performance in trucks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Hydraulic Steering System Market: Growing Demand for High Torque and Performance in Trucks

Technological advancements and the growing need for performance has led to the development of trucks with higher torque, better steering control, and improved responsiveness of steering systems. This is leading to the development of steering systems to meet the specific demands of medium and heavy-duty vehicles. For instance, steering gears such as RCS assist gears to increase the reliability of steering systems at low operating temperatures. They are also capable of providing Class 8 trucks with better performance and higher torque. Such improvements are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global hydraulic steering system market during the forecast period.

"The rising penetration of steer-by-wire technology and stringent regulations to control emissions will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hydraulic Steering System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hydraulic steering system market by Application (LCVs and MCVs and HCVs) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the hydraulic steering system market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the South America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to increasing investments in automobile production facilities in Brazil.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005212/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/