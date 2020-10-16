R2 Recycling: The Name You Can Trust For Secure E-Waste Recycling

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / In a world with so much uncertainty, it's especially important to find people & places that we can always count on. Regardless of the industry or sector we're involved in, we depend on quick turnaround times to help our entities function at their optimum capabilities. Having reliable partners for essential services will ensure that your business or municipality operates smoothly and has fewer concerns about hitting bumps in the road.

R2 Recycling was built on a foundation of diligence, integrity, and word of mouth from customers (some of whom have been utilizing the company's services since the very beginning). The belief is that if you strive for a high standard in what you do, you will convince others to talk about you with others. This approach is what has allowed the company to expand its operations from its modest origins to having the reach that allows it to provide service all across the country.

From day one, R2 Recycling has been an all-purpose electronics recycler that accepts items ranging from computers & printers to TVs & microwave. One of the areas that it has prided itself on over the years is its knowledge of the communities it services, connecting on a personal level with all of the businesses & cities that they work with. It's this approach that has allowed it to continue operating without a hitch even during these unprecedented times.

The way things are going these days, we really have no idea what to expect when it comes to so much. But with so many lives dependent on keeping things mobile, R2 Recycling recognizes the importance of punctuality. To that end, they put forth their absolute best effort toward coming out to do a live load collection of electronics or performing a container switch for its customers in most instances within 3-5 business days.

R2 Recycling provides recycling service throughout the entire contiguous United States. They pride themselves on keeping their word and providing consistent experiences throughout their entire operation. Autumn has arrived and e-waste recycling opportunities are in very high demand as we approach the colder weather months. For live loads, containers, or event service, please contact R2 Recycling by calling (866) 509-7267 or visiting them online at https://www.r2-recycling.com.

