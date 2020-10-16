The global non-GMO animal feed market size is poised to grow by USD 12.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-GMO Animal Feed Market 2020-2024

Many consumers perceive food products derived from GM-fed animals to be harmful to health as well as the environment. This has influenced many meat, egg, and dairy producers across the world to switch to non-GMO feeds, especially in countries such as Germany and Italy. Prominent vendors in the market are also switching to non-GMO products to cater to the growing consumer demand. For example, in September 2017, Danone launched a new range of non-GMO dairy products with a non-GMO Project-verified label. Therefore, the rising demand for non-GMO products is expected to fuel the growth of the global non-GMO animal feed market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major non-GMO animal feed market growth came from the poultry segment in 2019. This is due to a significant rise in poultry farming across the world.

North America was the largest market for non-GMO animal feed in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising awareness of the benefits of non-GMO products among consumers in the region.

The global non-GMO animal feed market is fragmented. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd., Cereal Docks Spa, Ernst Grain Livestock, Hiland Naturals, Modesto Milling Inc., Sunrise Farms Inc., Texas Natural Feeds, and Zeeland Farm Services Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this non-GMO animal feed market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global non-GMO animal feed market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/non-gmo-animal-feed-market-industry-analysis

Growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities will be a key market trend

The growing demand for non-GMO animal feed across the world has led many vendors in the market to focus on expanding their production capabilities. For instance, in February 2020, Archer Daniels Midland announced its plans to expand the production capability for non-GMO soy protein in the Netherlands. Similarly, in November 2019, Pipeline Foods announced its expansion plans in North America by acquiring the Ancient Grains and Specialty Products business of Organic Ventures. Such expansion plans by vendors will foster the growth of the global non-GMO animal feed market during the forecast period.

Non-GMO Animal Feed Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist non-GMO animal feed market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the non-GMO animal feed market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the non-GMO animal feed market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-GMO animal feed market vendors

