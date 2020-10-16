The global automotive infotainment systems market size is poised to grow by USD 609.76 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Key players in the market are focusing on the introduction of low-cost infotainment systems. Besides, the growth of the global smartphone market has reduced the cost of display panels. This has allowed market vendors to develop low-cost infotainment solutions. In addition, the availability of low-cost high-speed data plans and the introduction of smartphones integrated with technologies such as haptics, graphics, and speech recognition have revolutionized the global automotive infotainment systems market.

Report Highlights:

The major automotive infotainment systems market growth came from the QNX OS segment. This is because QNX is an open-source operating system and is widely preferred by various automakers such as Acura, AUDI, BMW, Chrysler, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor Company, and others.

APAC was the largest market for automotive infotainment systems in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the strong growth of the passenger vehicle segment in the region.

The global automotive infotainment systems market is fragmented. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this automotive infotainment systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global automotive infotainment systems market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing demand for rear-seat infotainment systems will be a key market trend

The adoption of rear-seat infotainment systems is increasing in vehicles that are preferred for long-distance commutes. This is evident across regions such as the Americas and Europe. Besides, many vehicle owners are installing aftermarket rear-seat infotainment systems in their vehicles. To capture this growing interest, major market vendors such as Pioneer Corporation and Panasonic are introducing a wide range of rear-seat infotainment systems. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive infotainment systems market during the forecast period.

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive infotainment systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive infotainment systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive infotainment systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive infotainment systems market vendors

