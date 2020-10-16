Skin Science Soul by Dr. Alina Sholar Introduces Skin-Changing Technology with the Virtue RF, Tetra Co2, Subnovii Plasma Device & Skinwave

NEW TECHNOLOGY GOES BEYOND REDUCING FINE LINES AND WRINKLES FOR PATIENTS' MOST BEAUTIFUL SKIN!

Skin Science Soul is the only Best-in-Class Cartessa Suite of Aesthetic Services in the Austin Area

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Skin Science Soul is one of the first medical spas in the greater Austin, TX area - and one of the first 50 in the country - to offer VirtueRF Microneedling (by Cartessa Aesthetics) the world's first RF Microneedling platform.

Radiofrequency (RF) Microneedling is one of the most in demand, non-invasive treatments that target signs of aging as well as tightening skin. The procedure stimulates the natural production of collagen to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Results can be seen in as little as one visit and improve over time.

VirtueRF offers versatile treatments to address patients' unique concerns and achieve optimal outcomes. A comfortable and sophisticated aesthetic experience, it doesn't require social down-time as more invasive treatments often do. Every treatment is completed with an exclusive soothing Microcurrent Dual Face Mask - a mask system created by Dr. Franz skincare that was recognized as a top innovation in 2020 by New Beauty.

Skin Science Soul by Dr. Sholar is a medical aesthetics practice owned by Dr. Alina Sholar, a Plastic Surgeon, Board-Certified by American Board of Plastic Surgery in 2008 and additionally credentialed by American Society of Laser Medicine & Surgery. Her passion for facial aesthetics and her natural and artistic eye for beauty led her to create her soulful, yet scientific medical spa located at 8305 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX 78757 in 2018.

"When we focus holistically on each person's unique lifestyle and beauty needs, and simultaneously take a thoroughly scientific approach to learning about each woman's skin physiology, we promote healthy, beautiful skin naturally. We boost confidence by creating beauty from the inside out," says Dr. Sholar on the philosophy behind her med spa.

"We are excited to bring this new skin technology to Skin Science Soul - as we have seen the benefits of traditional RF Microneedling, but the available features of our new non-invasive VirtueRF allows us to treat a wider variety of skin concerns comfortably and with optimized outcomes. It was a priority to partner with Cartessa Aesthetics and add this newest technology because VirtueRF is the only RF Microneedling platform on the market and we pride ourselves on always offering exclusive and premium treatments to our patients," says Dr. Sholar.

VirtueRF is available to practices exclusively from Cartessa. Founded to help support practitioners like Skin Science Soul by Dr. Alina Sholar, Cartessa operates independently from any one manufacturer, hand-selecting the best technology from around the globe that offers the best combination of results and experience for patients, like the VirtueRF, by RF Microneedling leading manufacturer, ShenB. While most see immediate results, it is recommended that patients undergo three treatments for optimal results. Patients can now schedule their VirtueRF treatments here, by emailing drsholar@skinsciencesoul.com or by calling (512) 646-2744

Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC sources and markets leading aesthetic medical devices for distribution to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetic physicians and medical spas. Because Cartessa is not tethered to any one manufacturer, Cartessa selects, amongst the most cutting-edge technologies, those that offer clinically proven efficacy, patient safety, and the best possible investment for patients and professionals. For more information visit: www.cartessaaesthetics.com

