Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönter "Big Tobacco"-Spezialist wird Schlüsselfigur für den Vertrieb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KE83 ISIN: US5777001075 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MAVERICK ENERGY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAVERICK ENERGY GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2020 | 20:20
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.: Maverick Announces Option to Purchase Well Servicing Company

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) is pleased to announce we have secured a six (6) month option to purchase Diamond Energy Services, LP. Diamond is a full well servicing company located in Moore, Texas and has been servicing oil and gas companies throughout Texas since 2005. Diamond operates eight service rigs and runs roustabout, cementing, and trucking crews with forty fulltime employees.

The Diamond acquisition can position Maverick to service our own oil fields while continuing to provide services to other oil and gas companies.

Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Further details are available at https://maverick-energy.com.

CONTACT:

Maverick Energy Group, LTD
Signed: "James McCabe"
James McCabe, CEO and Director
mkgpinquiries@gmail.com
(800) 674-6341

SOURCE: Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/610846/Maverick-Announces-Option-to-Purchase-Well-Servicing-Company

MAVERICK ENERGY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.