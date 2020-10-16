Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.: Maverick Announces Option to Purchase Well Servicing Company

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) is pleased to announce we have secured a six (6) month option to purchase Diamond Energy Services, LP. Diamond is a full well servicing company located in Moore, Texas and has been servicing oil and gas companies throughout Texas since 2005. Diamond operates eight service rigs and runs roustabout, cementing, and trucking crews with forty fulltime employees.

The Diamond acquisition can position Maverick to service our own oil fields while continuing to provide services to other oil and gas companies.

