The global motorcycle airbag jacket market size is poised to grow by USD 181.85 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growing demand for high-performance motorcycles has created a need for enforcing effective safety regulations pertaining to two-wheeler riding. Also, many transport regulatory bodies across the world are encouraging the use of safety apparel for motorcycle riders. This has led several gear manufacturers to experiment with advanced materials, such as Kevlar, to develop lightweight and agile protective clothing such as airbag jackets. Besides, the drop in the price of Kevlar has increased the percentage of its use in airbag jackets. Therefore, the high adoption of protective gear is expected to foster the growth of motorcycle airbag jackets during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major motorcycle airbag jacket market growth came from the airbag vest segment in 2019. This is due to the increased introduction of technologically advanced airbag vests by vendors in the market.

Europe was the largest market for motorcycle airbag jacket in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high production and sales of motorcycles in Western European countries.

The global motorcycle airbag jacket market is concentrated. Alpinestars Spa, Bering Moto, Dainese Spa, Helite Moto, ixon SAS, KTM AG, MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., Polaris Inc., and Spidi Sport Srl. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this motorcycle airbag jacket market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global motorcycle airbag jacket market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing number of road accidents will be a key market trend

Poor road conditions and the rising number of automobiles have increased the number of road accidents worldwide. Motorbike riders are at great risk in case of a road accident. The growing awareness about the implications of road accidents is encouraging motorcycle riders to adopt appropriate protective motorbike riding gear, including airbag jackets. Thus, the increasing number of road accidents is expected to fuel the growth of the global motorcycle airbag market during the forecast period.

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle airbag jacket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the motorcycle airbag jacket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the motorcycle airbag jacket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle airbag jacket market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Airbag vest Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Airbag jacket Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alpinestars Spa

Bering Moto

Dainese Spa

Helite Moto

ixon SAS

KTM AG

MOTOAIR

Mugen Denko Co. Ltd.

Polaris Inc.

Spidi Sport Srl

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

