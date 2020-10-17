Technavio has been monitoring the global geothermal power market size and it is poised to grow by 39.79 TWh during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aboitiz Power Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co., Calpine Corp., Enel Spa, Energy Development Corp., Geothermal Engineering Ltd., HS Orka hf, Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Plc, Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc., and Ormat Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising investments and government initiatives have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high initial capital investments in establishing geothermal power plants might hamper market growth.

Geothermal Power Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Geothermal Power Market is segmented as below:

Type Flash Dry Steam Binary

Geographic Landscape APAC North America MEA Europe South America



Geothermal Power Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geothermal power marketreport covers the following areas:

Geothermal Power Market Size

Geothermal Power Market Trends

Geothermal Power Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for renewable energy sources as one of the prime reasons driving the Geothermal Power Market growth during the next few years.

Geothermal Power Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal power market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geothermal power market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geothermal power market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geothermal power market vendors

