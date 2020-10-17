Anzeige
Samstag, 17.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
17.10.2020 | 00:04
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

RARITAN, New Jersey, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ("Ortho"), today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to its proposed initial public offering. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This news release is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

© 2020 PR Newswire
