The high-pressure oil and gas separator market size is set to grow by USD 134.54 million accelerating at a CAGR of about 1%, during the period spanning over 2020-2024. One of the key factors driving growth is the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources. The successful extraction of shale oil and gas in the US has led to an increase in the global oil and gas supply. The rise in global oil and gas consumption is a significant trend that will further stimulate market growth. Governments and vendors across the world are increasing investments in E&P activities to meet the growing energy demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005490/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample now

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global high-pressure oil and gas separator (HPOGS) market as a part of the global oilfield equipment and services within the global oil and gas market. The global oilfield equipment and services market covers products and companies engaged in upstream exploration and production (E&P) operations, production of equipment or service contracts, and is an important manufacturing sector, which caters to the needs of the oil and gas upstream sector. Growth in the oil and gas market will be driven by the increasing global demand for energy.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Geographic Segmentation

The report segments the market by geography: APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. About 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region will be faster than the market growth in other regions. China is a key market for high-pressure oil and gas separators in APAC.

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Segmentation by Vessel Type

The horizontal separators segment was leading the market in 2019. Horizontal separators can handle higher pressures, which makes them more suitable for offshore and deepwater reservoirs. With the rise in offshore and deepwater E&P activities worldwide, the demand for horizontal separators will increase during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the high-pressure oil and gas separator market size.

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources. Over the years, the global oil and gas industry has witnessed significant growth in the production of unconventional oil and gas resources such as oil sands and shale oil and gas. For instance, the production of shale oil and gas in the US has increased from 3.76 mbpd in 2011 to 7.76 mbpd in 2019. This has increased the number of rigs and related E&P equipment such as high-pressure separators. With rising global demand for oil and gas, the demand for high-pressure separators will increase during the forecast period.

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Challenges to Overcome

High-pressure oil and gas separators are associated with several issues such as the accumulation of emulsified materials, corrosion, paraffin deposition, and improper installation. These issues increase the probability of oil or gas spills as well as the operating costs for pipeline operators.

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Vendor Landscape

This report provides information on revenue, organizational developments, and key go-to-market strategies of several leading high-pressure oil and gas separator companies, including:

Alfa Laval AB

CECO Environmental Corp.

Exterran Corp.

Frames Energy Systems BV

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Halliburton Co.

HAT International Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Schlumberger Ltd.

TechnipFMC Plc

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio reports cover the following key research areas:

Detailed Analysis of Market Eco System

Market favorability index

Market opportunity by segments

Customer Landscape Analysis of drivers of price sensitivity Key purchase criteria Customer purchase basket

Impact of drivers and Challenges

Vendor landscape Factors of differentiation Landscape disruption Key industry risks Market position of vendors



About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005490/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com