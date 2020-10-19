The global maritime security market size is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The maritime security market is driven by the growing marine threats. Marine borders play an important role in national security and territorial integrity. Marine borders are also important for global trade, immigration, and emigration. In many countries that have a long coastline, the patrolling of territorial waters using highly advanced airborne platforms is gaining importance. Maritime security systems are highly effective in the detection and identification of threats and the carrying out of operations for security. For instance, the oil rigs in the Gulf of Guinea in western Africa are highly vulnerable to the threat of piracy. The region has witnessed about six such instances of piracy since 2007. Also, pirate groups operating in the region often resort to violent and extreme measures, such as kidnapping, torturing, and shooting of crewmen. The integration of the maritime security system helps in sending information about marine threats. Thus, growing marine threats is driving the market for maritime security.

Report Highlights:

The major maritime security market growth came from the deepwater security segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest maritime security market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the need to augment maritime security in the South China Sea owing to the rising number of maritime conflicts in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea.

The global maritime security market is fragmented. BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Terma Group, Thales Group, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this maritime security market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global maritime security market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Expansion of the Chinese Naval Fleet in Critical Regions will be a Key Market Trend

China has been focusing on its naval fleet expansion since the announcement by the Chinese President in 2012 on making China a maritime superpower. The expansion of its naval fleet by China is encouraging the country to prove its dominance in critical regions, such as the disputed South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. In July 2019, China held military exercises in the South China Sea, which is the world's most critical seaborne trade route. Furthermore, in May 2019, China announced the deployment of a coastguard vessel in the South China Sea to monitor the Parcel Islands. These activities undertaken by China in the South China Sea are compelling countries such as the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam to focus on the strengthening of their own naval fleets. Thus, the aggressive expansion of its naval fleet by China in critical regions is likely to augment the growth of the global maritime security market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Maritime Security Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist maritime security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the maritime security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the maritime security market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of maritime security market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Threats and vulnerabilities

Market segments

Comparison by threats and vulnerabilities

Deepwater security Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Perimeter security Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by threats and vulnerabilities

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Saab AB

Terma Group

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

