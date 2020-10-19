The global organic deodorant market size is poised to grow by USD 151.20 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

The global organic deodorant market is driven by various awareness campaigns undertaken by companies and industry associations for promoting the use of organic products. Also, the global organic soap market is driven by the growing awareness among end-consumers about the harmful effects of traditional deodorants and benefits associated with organic deodorants. The harmful ingredients used in synthetic deodorants include aluminum, parabens, propylene glycol, phthalates, and triclosan. Owing to the harmful effects of these chemicals, many people have started switching to organic deodorants, driving the expansion of the global market.

Report Highlights:

The major organic deodorant market growth came from the stick segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

Europe was the largest organic deodorant market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in consumer awareness about the adverse effects of conventional deodorants on the skin.

The global organic deodorant market is fragmented. Colgate-Palmolive Co., DALA BEAUTY LLC, erbaviva, Koco Life LLC, Laverana GmbH Co. KG, MALIN+GOETZ, Omni Theme LLC, The Procter Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Weleda Group. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this organic deodorant market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global organic deodorant market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Availability of Organic Deodorants will be a Key Market Trend

Easy availability of numerous organic brands under one roof is the primary reason for the increased popularity of organic concept stores compared to other retailers that carry only a limited product portfolio. This is why they form the dominant distribution channel for organic deodorants' sales, promoting the concept of all natural and organic BPC products among consumers. For example, Credo Beauty, in the US, opened six stores between 2017 and 2018. In October 2018, Credo Beauty's CEO announced that there will be a further increase in the company's stores during the forecast period. An increase in the launch of organic concept stores by key market competitors is expected to boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Organic Deodorant Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic deodorant market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic deodorant market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic deodorant market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic deodorant market vendors

