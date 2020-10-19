Loan agreements totalling €63 million secure strong liquidity position, enable transformation plan

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) (or "the Group"), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, today announced that it has recently entered and will enter in the next days into several new loan agreements (the "Agreements'") totalling €63 million. Through these Agreements, the Group has secured sufficient liquidity to launch its transformation plan and so ensure the long-term competitiveness of the Group.

The Agreements are:

A €35 million shareholder loan from an entity belonging to Searchlight Capital Partners due on April, 2027. Associés en Finance , acting as independent expert, has issued a favorable opinion on the shareholder loan to the board of directors.

, acting as independent expert, has issued a favorable opinion on the shareholder loan to the board of directors. A second round of Prêt Garanti par l'Etat loans (PGE loans) for €28 million, incremental to the initial €60 million PGE loans announced on April 22, 2020.

Philip Swash, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, we have taken swift action to ensure that we emerge a stronger, more agile company. These loan agreements are an important step in this process. We are particularly pleased by the confidence that our majority shareholder, Searchlight Capital Partners, has shown in Latécoère's future growth prospects by committing long-term capital to support our transformation."

The Group has also launched a €200 million short-term negotiable securities programme (NEU CP Negotiable European Commercial Paper) registered on 19 August 2020 by the Banque de Francei. This program will provide the Group with access to a diversified range of investors to support the near-term funding requirements of its operations.

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Mitsubishi Aircraft), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures: fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems: onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 30 June 2020, Latécoère employed 4,714 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

i The Banque de France is responsible under Article D.213-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code for ensuring that issuers of negotiable debt securities comply with the issue conditions set out in Articles L. 213-1 to L. 213-4, and in the order mentioned in Article D. 213-7.

