

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GETLINK S.E. (GRPTY) reported that, due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, third quarter consolidated revenue declined by 17% year-on-year at a constant exchange rate, to 252.1 million euros. Shuttle revenue declined by 2% to 181.2 million euros.



GETLINK said, given the second wave of the sanitary crisis, it has decided to withdraw guidance announced on 23 July 2020 of a consolidated 2020 EBITDA target of 350 million euros, as it was based on assumptions that are no longer valid.



