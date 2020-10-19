Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Presentation at the American Society of Hematology

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") Presentation at the American Society of Hematology Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce its participation in this year's American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting and exposition, taking place December 5-8, 2020.

Scientists from the Company will present a poster entitled "FLT3-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Specifically Eliminates Normal Hematopoietic Progenitors and AML in Humanized Mouse Models" in this year's conference, which will be taking place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The poster will be presented within the session "Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III" on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The Virtual Poster Hall will be open for attendees to browse a different set of posters each day. In addition to the presentation, the Company's abstract will also be published online in the November supplemental issue of "Blood". First publication of the abstract will be in the online meeting program on November 5, 2020, at 9 a.m. EST.

The Company's bispecific antibody therapy has shown promising results both in vitro and in vivo preclinical experiments and displays advantages over current standard of care treatments for AML due to its increased specificity and efficacy, underscoring the Company's commitment to breakthrough therapies for the treatment of blood diseases.

The ASH meeting (https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting) is the world's most comprehensive hematology event of the year that provides an invaluable educational experience to its participants and the opportunity to review thousands of scientific abstracts highlighting updates on the most critical topics in hematology.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

