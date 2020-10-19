

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food company Danone SA (DANOY.PK) reported that its consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2020 were 5.8 billion euros, down 9.3% on a reported basis, primarily driven by change in currencies against the euro which had an effect of -7.1% on the sales of the quarter. On a like-for-like basis, revenues declined by 2.5%.



Danone announced three decisions to progress with its adaptation plans to a new COVID-world, with the objective to strengthen its ability to fulfill its mission and to rapidly reconnect with its mid-term objectives, including 3-5%2 profitable sales growth.



The guidance for fiscal year 2020 has been restored to 14% recurring operating margin and 1.8 billion euros of free cash flow.



After 16 years with Danone, Cécile Cabanis, Executive Vice President Finance, Technology and Data, Cycles &Procurement since 2015, has decided to leave the company.



Cabanis will step down in February 2021, after the finalization and the launch of Danone's COVID adaptation plan, and after a transition with Juergen Esser, currently CFO of Waters and Africa divisions, and newly appointed Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial, Technology and Data Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DANONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de