Riga, Latvia, 2020-10-19 08:20 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 14.12.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2020 - Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Public offering TLN 22.10.2020 Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2020 - Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A Buyback RIG 22.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS4 Buyback VLN 26.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2020 - PRFoods PRF1T Audited annual TLN 25.10.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2020 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026B LTGNB0N026B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2020 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.10.2020 Kauno energija KNR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.10.2020 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSŠ1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.10.2020 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.10.2020 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de