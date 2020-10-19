DJ SWEF: Transaction in Own Shares

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Oct-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 October 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that it has purchased (through Jefferies International Limited acting as the Company's broker) the following number of its ordinary shares of 1p nominal value each on the London Stock Exchange, to be held in treasury. Date of purchase: 16 October 2020 Number of shares purchased (aggregated volume): 25,000 Highest price paid per share (pence): 86.20 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 86.20 Volume weighted average price paid per share 86.20 (pence): Following the purchase of these shares, the Company will have 413,219,398 shares in issue. The Company holds 1,747,000 shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 411,472,398, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Jonty Erridge 01481 735870 Starwood Capital Duncan MacPherson 020 7016 3655 Jefferies International Limited Stuart Klein 020 7029 8000 Neil Winward Gaudi Le Roux ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: POS TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 86097 EQS News ID: 1141444 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)