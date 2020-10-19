DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium shares commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium shares commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States 19-Oct-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium shares commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States London, UK, 19 October 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN), the Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to announce that the Company's ordinary shares will today begin cross-trading publicly on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". Coinsilium's shares had previously been quoted on Pink Open Markets (also known as 'Pink Sheets'), which provided some measure of limited and restricted US trading. By upgrading the listing of its shares to the OTCQB, these limits and restrictions will now be removed, providing access to a new and materially larger pool of prospective US investors. The objective of upgrading to the OTCQB in New York is to provide efficient access to U.S. investors, enhance liquidity and facilitate a fair valuation for the Company going forward. The Company is of the view that through trading on the OTCQB, Coinsilium can engage with a significant network of U.S. investors, data distributors and media partners, ensuring that U.S. investors have access to the same level of information and disclosure that is available to investors in the United Kingdom, but through U.S. facing platforms and portals used to conduct research. The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade under the symbol "COIN" on the AQSE Growth Market, operated by AQUIS Stock Exchange in London. Coinsilium Chairman Malcolm Palle commented "The United States is home to some of the world's most significant and influential blockchain investors and largest crypto funds; according to research results published by Fidelity Digital Assets in June 2020, 27% of US investors sampled said they hold crypto assets, up from 22% a year ago when Fidelity Digital Assets surveyed 441 American firms. "Coinsilium is one of just a few publicly listed companies in the blockchain sector. By joining OTCQB ahead of our relaunch as a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator, we now have an effective platform from which to reach a significantly larger investor audience and we look forward to providing investors in both the UK and the United States with regular progress updates at this exciting and pivotal time for the Company." Jonathan Dickson, VP of International Corporate Services at OTC Markets, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Coinsilium Group to the OTCQB Venture Market. With its primary listing remaining on the AQSE Growth Market, the OTCQB Market cross trading facility will provide U.S. based investors with the ability to access Coinsilium shares in U.S. dollars during U.S market hours". Appointment of US Advisor The corporate and securities law firm Galanopoulos & Company has been appointed to act as the Company's OTC Markets Sponsor. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox. In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world. Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com [1] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 86095 EQS News ID: 1141442 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e82019f83af6462d0ad455a3201afcc3&application_id=1141442&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)