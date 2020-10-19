The global polymer foam market size is poised to grow by USD 71.03 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Foam Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The polymer foam market is driven by the building and construction industry. The growth in 2019 was mainly driven by worldwide construction, improvement in living standards, and urbanization. There has been also been a significant increase in residential construction, driven by the increased investment in physical infrastructure, which has also led to occupation generation, an increase in production efficiency, reduction in the cost of conducting business, and improvement in the standard of living. In the building and construction industry, polymer foams are primarily used for insulation. Polymer foams provide very high electrical and thermal insulation and are chemical-resistant making it ideal for both external and internal insulation. Rigid polymer foams are also used in flooring and roofing of buildings.

Report Highlights:

The major polymer foam market growth came from the PU foam segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the growth of the construction and infrastructure industries and the global automotive industry.

APAC was the largest polymer foam in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growing population, economic growth, and rising disposable incomes.

The global polymer foam market is fragmented. Arkema SA, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Rogers Corp., Toray Industries Inc., and Tosoh Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this polymer foam market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the polymer foam market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

High Demand from Emerging Economies will be a Key Market Trend

The global polymer foam market in emerging economies such as Brazil, China, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, and India is witnessing high growth. Many original equipment manufacturers such as automotive manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing operations to these countries due to factors such as the availability of land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government norms. In 2019, China was the largest consumer of PU foams with close to 28% of the global share. The Indian polymer foam market is also growing at a fast pace due to increasing use in insulations in refrigerators and in the construction industry.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Polymer Foam Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist polymer foam market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polymer foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polymer foam market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polymer foam market vendors

