Milestone marks the expansion of Nasdaq's growing market for corporate sustainable bonds into Finland. Helsinki, Finland, October 19, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Tornator Oyj ("Tornator") has listed its green bond on the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Market at Nasdaq Helsinki. The bond notional is EUR 350 million with a maturity of six years. Tornator's issuance is the first corporate green bond listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Tornator is a leading European company specialised in sustainable forest management. The company owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. Tornator's operating model is based on responsible use of forests as well as strong environmental expertise and utilisation of digital technologies. Their core business includes sustainable forestry, forestland purchasing and silvicultural services. Tornator shall use the proceeds from the issue of the green bond in accordance with Tornator's Green Finance Framework. The proceeds will be used mainly to refinance Tornator's previous secured loans which are used in investments in sustainable forestry and environmental preservation of nature and, in addition, to financing new investments in the same categories. "Our green bond highlights Tornator's commitment to sustainable forestry and climate responsibility. It was a pleasure to notice that our green bond was very well received on the market. I think it is fair to say that this was a win-win transaction for everyone involved. The green bond combines objectives and strategic goals of both the investors and the issuer very well. We are pleased and honored to be the first corporate green bond issuer on Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Market at Nasdaq Helsinki", says Antti Siirtola, Tornator's Chief Financial Officer. "Nasdaq is a strong supporter of the growing green bond market and I hope Tornator's recent issuance will inspire more Finnish companies to join. Nordic issuers have been pioneering sustainable finance for many years but there is still a strong demand from investors and a need to channel more capital into sustainable projects to reach national and global goals," said Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, Head of European Debt Listings and Sustainable Bonds at Nasdaq. "We are excited to welcome Tornator as our first corporate green bond issuer in Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We now have six sustainable bonds listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. We look forward to seeing additional issuers following this trend since there is clearly a strong demand for sustainable bonds." Danske Bank A/S, OP Corporate Bank plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as Joint Lead Managers for the issue of Tornator's green bond. About Tornator Tornator is a leading company specialised in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2019, the Group's net sales were some €106 million, and the balance sheet value was about €1.8 billion. The Group has around 180 employees. Tornator's own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,000 person/years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable well-being from forests. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com