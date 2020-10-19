CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.10.2020;Das Instrument SRS CA66976U1049 NORZINC LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2020

The instrument SRS CA66976U1049 NORZINC LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2020

NORZINC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de