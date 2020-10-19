The global secondary battery recycling market size is poised to grow by USD 5.00 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The secondary battery recycling market is driven by the self-sustainability of battery raw materials. The reserves for raw materials required for manufacturing secondary batteries such as natural graphite, manganese, and nickel are highly concentrated in few countries. The high production rates of countries, such as China and South Africa provide them control over the global market, making other countries heavily dependent on these countries for the supply of raw materials. Therefore, to decrease the dependency on other countries, promoting the recycling of used secondary batteries remains the best option for countries with high battery consumption. Therefore, to decrease the dependency on other countries, promoting the recycling of used secondary batteries remains the best option for countries with high battery consumption.

Report Highlights:

The major secondary battery recycling market growth came from the lead-acid battery segment, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of its mature technology.

APAC was the largest secondary battery recycling market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the high consumption of batteries in the consumer electronics, automotive, and energy storage segments and the rising environmental concerns.

The global secondary battery recycling market is fragmented. Accurec Recycling GmbH, Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, and Umicore are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this secondary battery recycling market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the secondary battery recycling market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Stewardship Collaboration for Battery Recycling will be a Key Market Trend

Recycling used-batteries is becoming a critical need owing to the depleting metal reserves and their adverse impact on the environment. Along with the government, the stakeholders are required to collaborate and contribute toward the recycling of the batteries. One such trend is stewardship, which is receiving significant traction in the global secondary battery recycling market. The stewardship collaboration programs bring the government, battery manufacturers, businesses, public agencies, and the consumers on the same platform, and all of them would be equally responsible for the end-of-life management of the batteries.

Secondary Battery Recycling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary battery recycling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the secondary battery recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the secondary battery recycling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary battery recycling market vendors

