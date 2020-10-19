Startups with new technologies and innovative platforms that are from Korea will participate in 2020 Node by Slush. Node by Slush is a curated community of Slush that connects startups with investors, partners, and mentors. Due to the COVID-19, 2020 Node by Slush (https://www.slush.org/node-by-slush) is held virtually in Helsinki.

The Korea national pavilion supports the promising 7 Korean startups to feature their advanced technologies and platforms in Slush, which is organized to empower entrepreneurs all around the world.

Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) and National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) of Korea support startups to scale up and find new marketplaces. MSIT and NIPA currently operate an acceleration program for the nurturing of software startups by encouraging them to expand the global market.

7 startups will showcase in a virtual booth installed in the Korea national pavilion.

MOIN, a cross-border blockchain-based remittance company, provides transactions to 30 countries from Korea. This company works with other global money transfer companies to send money to Korea. Lablup is a startup that provides machine learning platforms and solutions to make AI accessible. Yalla factory is a music tech startup, generating chords for music instruments backed with differentiated music analyzing and transforming technology. Apposter provides a watch face DIY platform (named Mr. time maker) to create various dial designs for smartwatch by online. Users can make, share and do business with their own dial design. MOJITOK (Platfarm) is to make an emotionally connected world by designing a universal visual language and going beyond what static text and emojis can capture. Mojitok provides an extensive library of animated stickers so that there is always something for everyone. MARVRUS is an EdTech startup that provides emotion analysis solutions and immersive content to companies in the education, entertainment, and retail business. Il is a fashion tech company, developed 210.jewelry, a customized jewelry distribution platform that connects designers and consumers.

KOSA (Korea Software Industry Association) and Yozma Group, a Korean startup accelerator, have helped startups successfully enter the global market.

