Montag, 19.10.2020
News veröffentlicht! Taat Lifestyle und der Countdown zum Mega Event!
WKN: A12DLG ISIN: SE0001958612 
Frankfurt
19.10.20
08:06 Uhr
1,410 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIDDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIDDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
19.10.2020
LIDDS AB: LIDDS announces outcome of subscription of shares in the incentive programs 2017/2020

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) ("LIDDS" or the "Company") announced today the outcome of the subscription of shares in the incentive programs 2017/2020. Last day of subscription was on October 15, 2020.

At the extraordinary general meeting on October 6, 2017 it was resolved to issue warrants and implement two incentive programs 2017/2020 (the "Incentive Programs 2017/2020"). The incentive program was directed to the members of the board of directors, to CEO and other key persons. All warrants in the Incentive Programs 2017/2020 was subscribed for.

In total, warrants corresponding to 0.8 percent of the total 1,000,000 number of warrants issued was exercised, which correspond to a dilution of 0.027 percent in the Company. Price of warrants were 14.80 SEK (closing price at the same day was 14.85 SEK).

Through the Incentive Programs 2017/2020 the Company's share capital will increase from SEK 1,572,361.81 to SEK 1,572,791.75 and the number of shares will increase from 29,667,204 shares to 29, 675, 316 shares.

Contacts:
Monica Wallter, CEO
E-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com | Phone: 0737-07 09 22

Anja Peters, CFO
E-mail: anja.peters@liddspharma.com | Phone: +46 733-26 00 00

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid. NanoZolid is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

