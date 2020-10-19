DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI UCITS ETF DR (EUSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Oct-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 16/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.7321 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18408858 CODE: EUSRI ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EUSRI Sequence No.: 86151 EQS News ID: 1141534 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 19, 2020 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)