DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Oct-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 16/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 199.1981 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6501030 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 86117 EQS News ID: 1141500 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)