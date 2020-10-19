Inflection Biosciences Ltd, a company developing innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Gregory I. Berk, MD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Berk, brings over 30 years of experience in medicine, industry and academia, with extensive expertise in oncology drug development and regulatory strategy.

Darren Cunningham, CEO of Inflection Biosciences, commented "We are delighted to welcome Greg to our Board. Greg possesses a wealth of experience in developing new cancer therapeutics across multiple U.S. biopharma companies. This appointment further underpins our commitment to progress our innovative pipeline of cancer therapeutics for the benefit of cancer patients globally."

Dr. Berk, commented "I am excited to join the Board of Inflection Biosciences as it advances its novel PIM/PI3K inhibitor, IBL-202, towards clinical development for unmet needs in B-cell malignancies and other cancers."

Dr. Berk most recently has served as a consultant to several companies developing oncology therapies. Prior to this, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Verastem Oncology. Previously he served as President, Chief Medical Officer and Board Director of Sideris Pharmaceuticals and was also Chief Medical Officer at Vedantra Pharmaceuticals, BIND Therapeutics, Inc., Intellikine LLC and SVP of Global Clinical Development at Abraxis Bioscience, Inc.

Dr. Berk is a board certified physician and obtained his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Berk completed his internship, residency, and fellowship in internal medicine, hematology, and medical oncology at the Weill Cornell Medical College and New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he also served as a faculty member. During this time, Dr. Berk served as an investigator on several industry-sponsored and cooperative group clinical trials, including the pivotal trials for Gleevec and Avastin.

About Inflection Biosciences

Inflection Biosciences Ltd is developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline was licensed from the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO). IBL-202 is a first-in-class, dual PIM kinase and PI3K inhibitor in development for B-cell malignancies, AML and multiple myeloma. The IBL-100 series comprises selective pan-PIM kinase inhibitors. The partnered pipeline comprises AUM302, a PIM/PI3K/mTOR inhibitor being developed by AUM Biosciences. For more information please visit www.inflectionbio.com

