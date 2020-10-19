The global dairy alternatives market size is poised to grow by USD 9.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The dairy alternatives market is driven by the growth of organized retail sector. Organized retailing is an integral part of offline distribution channels, which facilitates the purchasing process for consumers and enables them to choose from a diverse range of dairy alternatives. Tesco Plc (Tesco), Target Brands Inc. (Target), and ALDI Inc. (ALDI) are some of the major hypermarkets and supermarkets that offer a plethora of packaged foods and beverages, such as dairy alternatives. These retailers have a global presence, which helps them in improving the visibility of their dairy alternatives and increases the demand for such products.

Report Highlights:

The major dairy alternatives market growth came from the beverage-based dairy alternatives segment, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest dairy alternatives in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising disposable income of developing economies and an increasing number of organized retailing outlets, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and food specialist stores.

The global dairy alternatives market is fragmented. Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Kikkoman Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Sanitarium Health Food Co., SunOpta Inc., Valsoia Spa, and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this dairy alternatives market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global dairy alternatives market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Demand for Organic Dairy Alternatives will be a Key Market Trend

Organic dairy alternatives are made from fruits, plants, and ingredients that are free of synthetic herbicides, fertilizers, and pesticides. The cultivation of organic fruits, plants, and ingredients relies on biodiversity, ecological processes, and growth cycles that are adapted to local climatic conditions. Organic dairy alternatives offered by vendors are monitored by regulatory bodies, such as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Non-GMO Project. Consumers prefer organic dairy alternatives, as these products do not contain any synthetic additives and are perceived as not having any side effects on their regular consumption. Therefore, the growing demand for organic dairy alternatives from consumers across the world is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Dairy Alternatives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist dairy alternatives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dairy alternatives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dairy alternatives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dairy alternatives market vendors

