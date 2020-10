WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages grew in September, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Average gross wages and salaries increased 5.6 percent year-on-year in September. Economists had forecast a rise of 4.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 0.6 percent in September.



Average paid employment declined 1.2 percent annually in September. Economists had forecast a 1.1 percent fall.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.3 percent in September.



In September, restoring pre-pandemic full-time jobs, and admissions in the units was observed, the agency said.



During the January to September period, average gross wages and salaries increased 4.5 percent. Average paid employment fell 1.0 percent.



