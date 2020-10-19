The global solar cover glass market size is poised to grow by USD 1.04 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 29% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005318/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Cover Glass Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The solar cover glass market is driven by the rise in solar PV installations. Population growth and technological advances in the field of electrical and electronic appliances have increased the demand for energy. In addition, the rise in demand for industrial electric motor systems, growth in the electronic appliances market, and increase in the use of HVAC systems due to variation in temperature will increase the demand for electricity worldwide. With this rise in demand for energy, governments of various countries have started investing in renewable energy. Also, reduced carbon footprints of solar and wind energy compared with coal will drive the renewable energy market during the forecast period. This will stimulate the demand for solar PV installations, thereby driving market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major solar cover glass market growth came from the utilities segment. However, the market is expected to generate fastest growth from the commercial segment during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest solar cover glass market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased demand for renewable energy in emerging countries.

The global solar cover glass market is fragmented. AGC Inc., Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Euro Multivision Ltd., Interfloat Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., ONYX SOLAR ENERGY SL, Sisecam Group, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Targray Technology International Inc., and Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this solar cover glass market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global solar cover glass market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Government Regulations Supporting Clean Energy Production will be a Key Market Trend

Government policies supporting clean energy production also drive the market growth of solar PV. Various policy renewals and reformations have been proposed by governments with regard to emission rates in power plants over the past few years. Most of the countries have formulated policies to support the growth of renewable power generation due to the growing focus on climatic change. After the Paris Agreement, countries such as India and the US have decreased their use of coal power production plants to reduce emissions. For instance, in India, coal-fired power generation projects of about 47.4 GW at different stages were canceled in 2019. Such stringent policies have helped increase the number of solar energy projects over the last decade. This is resulting in an increase in demand for solar cover glass, thereby driving the market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Solar Cover Glass Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar cover glass market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar cover glass market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar cover glass market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar cover glass market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Utility Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGC Inc.

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Euro Multivision Ltd.

Interfloat Corp.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

ONYX SOLAR ENERGY SL

Sisecam Group

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Targray Technology International Inc.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005318/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/