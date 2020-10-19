Exclaimer is proud to announce the launch of a new product: Exclaimer Cloud - Mail Archiver

New email archiving solution puts you back in control of your company's data

FARNBOROUGH, England, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclaimer, provider of world-class email signature management solutions, has launched Exclaimer Cloud - Mail Archiver, which is to be added to the company's portfolio of solutions.

By 2023, the number of active email users is expected to reach nearly 5 billion, with 347 billion emails being sent daily. The role of email remains critical and has grown in importance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has required most businesses to adopt remote working practices.

Email data needs to be preserved, protected, and easy to search in order for companies to be able to respond quickly and accurately to legal disputes and investigations. Exclaimer Cloud - Mail Archiver is a new corporate email archiving solution for Cloud customers, enabling highly efficient email archiving for Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) and Google Workspace (formerly G Suite).

Benefits of Exclaimer Cloud - Mail Archiver include:

Fast and Efficient E-discovery

Exclaimer Cloud - Mail Archiver has a rapid e-Discovery search capability across both email and attachments, meaning time is not lost looking for correspondence or by reducing staff productivity. It is essentially a 'black-box flight recorder' for email.

This is particularly important when electronic data (including email) needs to be sought, located, secured, and searched with the intent of using it as evidence in a civil or criminal legal case or for audits, internal investigations or regulatory compliance. Exclaimer Cloud - Mail Archiver ensures that only certain users can search their colleagues' email, for instance as part of an eDiscovery process, and having done, so an audit report of their activity is shared ensuring full transparency and accountability.

Keeping email information secure

Research shows 32 percent of organizations have no policies in place to prevent employees from deleting important content and 74 percent of organizations have been asked to produce employee email as part of legal action.

With Exclaimer Cloud - Mail Archiver, historical email data can be thoroughly secured and locked away for when it might be needed again. It maintains a tamper-evident audit trail that is admissible as evidence in court and means companies will be able to respond quickly to legal disputes and investigations.

Meeting compliance needs

The back-up functions in many mainstream email platforms are not reliable archiving tools. Exclaimer Cloud - Mail Archiver supports increasing regulatory compliance that requires business email data to be retained.

Speaking about its latest product offering, Ben Manning, Head of Product Management at Exclaimer said:

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our distinctive email archiving solution Exclaimer Cloud - Mail Archiver. It's a unique proposition, which not only provides staff with quick access to all historical email data, but also protects and preserves important business information. Our latest offering capitalizes on Exclaimer's enviable reputation for value, excellent service, and world-class support."

Enquiries :

Exclaimer :

Maria Dahlqvist Canton

Head of Global Marketing

Phone: +44 (0)7552 174905

Email: maria.canton@exclaimer.com

About Exclaimer

For nearly 20 years, Exclaimer has been providing world-class on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365), Google Workplace (formerly G Suite), and Microsoft Exchange. Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 75 million users in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 300,000 users.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com