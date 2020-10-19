Anzeige
REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, issue of Tranche 1 shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Lysaker, Norway - October 19, 2020: Reference is made to REC Silicon ASA's ("REC" or the "Company) announcements of 14 October 2020.

Notice is hereby given that the Extraordinary General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA will be held at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24, Oslo Norway, on November 9 2020 at 16:30 CET. Please find attached the notice of the general meeting.

Further, it is hereby announced that the board of directors of REC has resolved to issue the 27,982,000 new shares in the Company, referred to as the "Tranche 1" shares in the aforementioned announcement of 14 October 2020. Upon subsequent completion of the registration of the new shares in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the new share capital of the Company will be NOK 307,802,066, divided into 307,802,066 shares of NOK 1 par value.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • REC Silicon Calling notice EGM November 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1c807223-1298-422f-9ea2-d442cc7af2ac)
