PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 9 MONTHS OF 2020 Moscow, 19 October, 2020 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces preliminary consolidated production results for the third quarter and nine months of 2020. First Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Dyachenko commented on the production results: «I would like to reiterate that reduction of environmental footprint remains our strategic priority and we continue our efforts to cardinally improve the ecological situation in the regions of our operations. In the Kola division, we are planning to shut down smelting facilities by the end of this year, that should lead to a dramatic reduction of sulfur dioxide emissions. In addition, we are launching modernization of copper production, moving to a more eco-friendly 'roasting-leaching-electrowinning' technology and also increasing capacity to 200 ktpa of copper. The Company has already achieved a material progress in the clean-up of the fuel spill incident in Norilsk. Currently, we have completed the collection of contaminated soil from the area around the HPP-3 and started the rehabilitation of the damaged land and vegetation, which continued until the first snowfalls. All the water-fuel mixture, which was collected from the Ambarnaya river, has been pumped using a temporary pipeline to a site at Norilsk and afterwards separated into industrial water and fuel. This industrial water will be used in our operations. We have also installed new sorbent booms at the Ambarnaya river, which will be replaced after ice melting in the spring of 2021. Nornickel is continuing its analysis of the most efficient technological solutions to recycle the contaminated soil and to restore the disturbed ecosystem in close cooperation with all stakeholders. Great Norilsk Expedition comprised of 30 scientists form 14 leading research institutes of the Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences has completed its fieldwork in Norilsk region. After carrying out an analysis of samples of water, soil and living organisms collected in the region, the scientists will publish a report providing an independent assessment of the fuel spill impact on environment and recommendations for most efficient rehabilitation of the disturbed area. I would like to emphasize that our fight against the spread of the COVID-19 is ongoing and that the Company is taking maximum precautions to protect the health and safety of its employees [1]. The situation is kept well under control and has not had any material impact on our operations. In the third quarter, nickel and palladium output increased 8% quarter-on-quarter owing to the scheduled ramp-up of the new chlorine leaching technology at our Kola nickel refining shop. At the same time, PGMs production at Kola division increased by more than 30%. Nickel production in 9 months of 2020 was unchanged year-on-year, while copper and PGMs output were somewhat lower. Reduction of PGMs production was due to a high base effect of 9M2019, when large volumes of earlier accumulated work-in-progress inventory were processed, while copper output decreased due to lower processed volumes of concentrate, which was purchased from Rostec, due to depletion of its stockpile. At the same time, Bystrinsky GOK continued to ramp-up to its designed capacity, having increased production of copper in concentrate by almost 50% year-on-year. Taking into account the nine months operating results, the Company has everything in place to meet is guidance for FY2020». NORNICKEL GROUP Nickel In 3Q2020, consolidated nickel production increased 8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 60 kt, almost all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed (59 kt, +7% q-o-q). The growth was attributed to the gradual ramp-up of nickel refinery at Kola MMC using new chlorine-leaching technology and production of nickel concentrate for sale. In 9M2020 , total nickel output was almost flat year-on-year (y-o-y) amounting to 168 kt, with almost all of which produced from the Company's own Russian feed (166 kt, +1% y-o-y). In 9M2020, as part of strategic diversification of sales into premium products, Nornickel increased carbonyl nickel production 34% y-o-y to 3.6 kt. Copper In 3Q2020, consolidated copper production decreased 5% q-o-q to 119 kt, almost all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed. The decline was driven primarily by scheduled repairs at Talnakh concentrator in Polar Division. In 9M2020, total copper output decreased 4% y-o-y to 359 kt, with almost all of which produced from the Company's own Russian feed. The decline was attributed to changes in saleable product mix, reallocation of copper intermediates within the Company's divisions and lower processed volumes of concentrate, which was purchased from Rostec, comparing to the previous year. Bystrinsky GOK continued its ramp-up, having increased the output of copper in concentrate by 48% y-o-y to 46 kt. Platinum Group Metals In 3Q2020, palladium and platinum output amounted to 783 koz (+8% q-o-q) and 190 koz (+10% q-o-q), respectively. The increase of PGM output was mostly driven by the start of processing of chlorine-leaching residues in-house at Kola Division (instead of the previous temporary arrangement, whereby they used to be shipped for processing to Polar division) following the ramp-up of new refining capacities at Kola MMC. In 9M2020, palladium and platinum output amounted to 2,053 koz (-9% y-o-y) and 513 koz (-7% y-o-y), respectively. The decrease of PGMs was attributed mostly to a high base effect of 9M2019, when Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Plant processed earlier accumulated work-in-progress inventory. RUSSIAN OPERATIONS In 9M2020, all saleable metals were produced by the Company's Russian operations from their own feed. Nickel In 3Q2020, nickel output at Kola MMC increased 21% y-o-y to 48 kt. The increase was attributed to the scheduled ramp-up of nickel refinery at Kola MMC operating new chlorine-leaching technology as well as higher production of nickel concentrate for sale. In 9M2020, Kola MMC increased its nickel output by 1% y-o-y to 122 kt, which included 10 kt of nickel in concentrate for sale (an increase of 128% y-o-y). Copper In 3Q2020, copper output at the Company's operations in Russia amounted to 118 kt (-4% q-o-q). The decreased was mostly driven by scheduled repairs at Talnakh concentrator. In 9M2020, total copper output decreased 1% y-o-y to 357 kt. The minor decline was attributed to changes in saleable product mix, reallocation of copper intermediates within the Company's divisions and lower processed volumes of concentrate, which was purchased from Rostec, comparing to the previous year. Bystrinsky Project increased its copper in concentrate production by 48% y-o-y to 46 kt. Platinum Group Metals In 3Q2020, the Company's Russian operations produced 780 koz (+9% q-o-q) of palladium and 190 koz (+11% q-o-q) of platinum. The growth of PGMs was attributed mostly to the start of processing of chlorine-leaching residues in-house at Kola Division (as a previous temporary arrangement, whereby they used to be shipped for processing to Polar division, was canceled) following the ramp-up of new refining capacities at Kola MMC. In 9M2020, palladium and platinum output amounted to 2,044 koz (-7% y-o-y) and 511 koz (-6% y-o-y), respectively. The decrease of PGMs output was attributed mostly to a high base effect of 2019, when Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Plant processed earlier accumulated work-in-progress inventory. NORILSK NICKEL HARJAVALTA (FINLAND) Nickel In 3Q2020, nickel production at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta decreased 23% q-o-q to 13 kt driven by change in the maintenance schedule, with the scheduled repairs rescheduled from May to August. In 9M2020, nickel output was almost flat (-1% y-o-y) at 46 kt. Copper In 3Q2020, copper output at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta amounted to 253 t (a 5-fold decrease q-o-q). In 9M2020, total copper output decreased 86% y-o-y to approximately 2 kt. The decrease was attributed to the scheduled shipment of copper cake from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to Copper Plant of the Polar Division for further refining. Platinum Group Metals In 3Q2020, output of saleable palladium and platinum (both contained in copper cake) amounted to 3 koz (-57% q-o-q) and 1 koz (-38% q-o-q), respectively. In 9M2020, output of palladium and platinum amounted to 9 koz (-81% y-o-y) and 2 koz (-82% y-o-y), respectively. The decrease was attributed to the scheduled shipment of copper cake from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to Copper Plant of the Polar Division for further refining. NKOMATI (SOUTH AFRICA) (*) In 9M2020, Nkomati (50%-owned by Norilsk Nickel Group) produced 4 kt of nickel (-12% y-o-y), 2 kt of copper (-24% y-o-y), 22 koz of palladium (-14% y-o-y) and 10 koz of platinum (-10% y-o-y). The decrease in metal production was attributed to an earlier taken decision to put the mine on care and maintenance and depletion of the existing open pit reserves. Note: (*) Nkomati production results are not consolidated in the Group's total operating results. Production Guidance from the Company's Own Russian Feed for 2020: Metal Volume Norilsk Nickel Group (excluding Chita) Ni, kt 225-235 Cu, kt 420-440 Pd, koz 2,648-2,777 Pt, koz 611-675 Bystrinsky GOK (Chita Copper Project) (1) Cu, kt 55-65 Au, koz 220-240 Note: (1) Nornickel owns 50.01% of Bystrinsky (Chita Copper) Project. Production results are shown metal in concentrate for sale on 100% basis. Production results are consolidated in total operational results on 100% basis. The concentrator at the Bystrinsky project was launched in 2018 as part of the hot commissioning stage and was fully commissioned in September 2019. NORILSK NICKEL 3Q 2Q Q-o-Q 9M 9M Y-o-Y GROUP SALEABLE 2020 2020 METALS PRODUCTION 1 2020 2019 Total nickel t 60,165 55,831 8% 167,753 166,948 0% including from t 59,414 55,438 7% 165,985 164,446 1% own Russian feed Total copper t 118,674 124,926 -5% 358,587 371,971 -4% including from t 118,623 124,909 -5% 358,446 371,714 -4% own Russian feed Total palladium koz 783 722 8% 2,053 2,253 -9% including from koz 782 722 8% 2,052 2,251 -9% own Russian feed Total platinum koz 190 173 10% 513 553 -7% including from koz 190 173 10% 513 551 -7% own Russian feed Polar Division and Kola MMC (Russia) Nickel t 47,483 39,312 21% 121,938 120,513 1% Kola MMC, t 47,483 39,312 21% 121,938 120,513 1% including refined Ni from t 40,879 37,940 8% 112,079 116,180 -4% own Russian feed saleable t 6,604 1,372 381% 9,859 4,333 128% intermediate products from own Russian feed from 3d parties t 0 0 - 0 0 - feed Copper t 102,901 108,611 -5% 311,159 329,305 -6% Polar Division t 85,961 94,251 -9% 262,384 264,970 -1% Kola MMC, t 16,940 14,360 18% 48,775 64,335 -24% including Cu cathodes from t 14,280 13,770 4% 44,990 53,978 -17% own Russian feed saleable t 2,660 590 351% 3,785 10,357 -63% intermediates from own Russian feed from 3d parties t 0 0 - 0 0 - feed Palladium koz 780 716 9% 2,044 2,204 -7% Polar Division koz 330 373 -11% 880 754 17% Kola MMC, koz 450 343 31% 1,164 1,450 -20% including from own Russian koz 450 343 31% 1,164 1,450 -20% feed from 3d parties koz 0 0 - 0 0 - feed Platinum koz 190 172 11% 511 542 -6% Polar Division koz 81 88 -8% 224 184 22% Kola MMC, koz 109 83 30% 288 358 -20% including from own Russian koz 109 83 30% 288 358 -20% feed from 3d parties koz 0 0 - 0 0 - feed Bystrinsky GOK ( Russia, Zabaykaisky Krai) 2 Copper t 15,520 15,119 3% 45,779 30,926 48% Gold koz 62 58 7% 176 128 38% Iron ore kt 594 491 21% 1,466 833 76% concentrate Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta (Finland) Nickel, t 12,682 16,519 -23% 45,815 46,435 -1% including from own Russian t 11,931 16,126 -26% 44,047 43 933 0% feed from 3d parties t 751 393 91% 1,768 2 501 -29% feed Copper, t 253 1,196 -79% 1,649 11,740 -86% including from own Russian t 202 1,179 -83% 1,508 11,483 -87% feed from 3d parties t 51 17 200% 141 257 -45% feed Palladium, koz 3 6 -57% 9 49 -81% including from own Russian koz 2 6 -63% 8 46 -82% feed from 3d parties koz 0 0 135% 1 3 -61% feed Platinum, koz 1 1 -38% 2 11 -82% including from own Russian koz 1 1 -52% 2 9 -82% feed from 3d parties koz 0 0 150% 0 2 -81% feed Nkomati (South Africa) 3 Nickel t 1,761 1,337 32% 4,387 4,964 -12% Copper t 898 581 55% 2,035 2,688 -24% Palladium koz 9 6 50% 22 26 -14% Platinum koz 4 3 33% 10 11 -10% Notes: 1) Totals may value from the sum of numbers as a result of rounding. The production results of Nkomati is not reflected in totals of Norilsk Nickel Group. 2) Norilsk Nickel Group owns 50.01% of Bystrinsky GOK (Chita Copper Project). Production results are shown metal in concentrate for sale on 100% basis and fully consolidated in total operational results. The concentrator at the Bystrinsky project was launched in 2018 as part of the hot commissioning stage and was fully commissioned in September 2019. 3) Norilsk Nickel Group owns 50% of Nkomati. Production results report metal contained in saleable concentrate on a 50% basis and are not consolidated in the Group's total operating results. In 2019, the Group and its operating partner, African Rainbow Minerals, reached an agreement to scale down production at Nkomati Nickel Mine during 2020. As part of this process, the partners will elaborate in due course a plan contemplating the cessation of the mining operations and the placing of the mine in care and maintenance. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 