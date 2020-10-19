Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
News veröffentlicht! Taat Lifestyle und der Countdown zum Mega Event!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSNQ ISIN: KYG8232Y1017 Ticker-Symbol: 850 
Tradegate
19.10.20
12:04 Uhr
22,020 Euro
+0,350
+1,62 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,66022,05013:16
21,72022,10013:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CREE
CREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREE INC62,70+3,16 %
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC22,020+1,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.